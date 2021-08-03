Cancel
Boston, MA

At Large Suspect in Roslindale Homicide Identified

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy veteran, 41-year-old Akil Jackson of Mattapan, has been identified by Boston Police as the shooter in the brazen homicide of Alicia Heywood, 42, of South Easton, who was killed just after 13:00 hours this past Thursday, the 29th, in the area of Corinth Street and Birch Street. According to online sources Boston Police District E-5 Commander, Captain Darrin Greeley, confirmed the suspects information earlier yesterday afternoon, asking that members of the public help in the manhunt by contacting Police with any information. This move follows the almost 5 hour standoff Thursday evening that ended in SWAT and Gang Unit members storming a house in Adams Village where Jackson was believed to have been hiding out.

