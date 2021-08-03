Cancel
AEW Edit This Week’s Episode Of Dark After Negative Reception To Max Caster’s Rap (Video)

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

AEW removed and then re-uploaded an edited version of this week’s episode of Dark. This came after there was a largely negative reception to Max Caster’s entrance rap. During the rap, Caster made several comments that were met with a poor reception from the viewing audience. These include a shot at United States Olympian Simone Biles mental health, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse sexual assault and rape court case, as well as a comment at Julia Hart’s expense. The original upload of AEW Dark included the entrance in full, however this has now been cut out of the re-uploaded version.

