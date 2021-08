I almost didn’t make it to the show Friday night. A mix of exhaustion from my first week doing shows every night to the discouragement I was feeling with seeing news of new mandates and my mind taking that and running with it to all the worst scenarios as it tends to do, I honestly would have been so content just ordering some pizza and going to be before the sun even went done but that’s not my style. You all know that. Well, it’s not my style and I’m low key embarrassed that I have lived in the Twin Cities for almost fifteen years not and have never seen Run Westy Run. Friday night was my chance to finally see this legendary band and no exhaustion or bad attitude was going to keep me from it so I rallied and made my way to the beautiful Turf Club in Saint Paul.