Barbie producer Mattel has created a doll in the likeness of the scientist who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert.Professor Gilbert started working on creating a jab in early 2020 when Covid-19 was first reported to be spreading in China.The vaccine she designed, the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, has now been used in more than 170 countries, making it the most widely used in the world.The doll depicts Professor Gilbert wearing a black trouser suit with a white shirt and glasses.“My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a...