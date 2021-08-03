Cancel
Movies

Camila Cabello plays a pantsuit-wearing Cinderella in 1st trailer for film

Times-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello plays a pantsuit-wearing Cinderella in 1st trailer for film. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e223893a46fc4e5ab2b66100465c1cc3.

www.oleantimesherald.com

Camila Cabello
#Cinderella#Pantsuit#Ap Archive
Entertainment
Movies
Youtube
Instagram
Celebrities
CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

Camila Cabello Slams Haters Who Criticized Her Body In This Crop Top

Camila Cabello has always spread a message of self-acceptance through her music, and now, the star is doing the same in her personal life by standing up to body-shamers. In a new TikTok, the "My Oh My" singer hit back at critics, letting them know that she's not about to stop living her life, even if she's occasionally met with unwarranted judgment for doing so.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Belly rumors: Now she speaks!

Camila Cabello (24) and her partner Shawn Mendes (22) are considered an absolute dream couple. The two music stars have been together since 2019 and have been making headlines with their relationship ever since. A joint beach trip has now really made the rumor mill simmer – and the singer reacts to it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes Hilariously Calls Out GF Camila Cabello For ‘Farting’ In Front Of Him

Camila Cabello’s latest TikTok video indicated that she steps away from beau Shawn Mendes when it’s time to pass gas. But Shawn is saying otherwise. Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 22, are not on the same page regarding whether the “Havana” singer keeps her moments of passing gas private from Shawn. In a new TikTok video, which was also shared to Instagram on July 28, Camila hilariously had her boyfriend leave the room while she needed to fart, indicating that she’s not yet comfortable passing gas in front of the “Wonder” singer. She even captioned the video, “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”
CelebritiesNME

Camila Cabello denies blackface accusations in performance

Camila Cabello has responded to accusations that one of her backup dancers was wearing blackface during a recent performance. Last week (July 23), the pop star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut her new song, ‘Don’t Go Yet’. After the performance, she was met with backlash after one of her dancers appeared to be wearing blackface.
Celebritieshot1061.com

CAMILA CABELLO LOOKS AHEAD TO NEW ALBUM ‘FAMILIA’

It’s been 2 years since Camila Cabello released any new music. But lucky for us she’s officially making her return with a new single “Don’t Go Yet,” which will also appear on her upcoming third studio album, Familia. After teasing the track earlier in the week, it finally arrived alongside...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: “Don’t go yet” is outside

Today, on 23.7., the singer released a new single and video. It is their first new music since 2019. “Don’t go yet” is the singer’s first new music since 2019. Fans of the Cuban-American singer have been waiting for new music for some time. Camila Cabello hasn’t released any new songs since her last album “Romance” from 2019. In this respect, one can understand that their followers are now happy about the new single. First, Cabello posted the artwork of “Don’t go yet” on Instagram four days ago.
Musiccodelist.biz

No duet with Camila Cabello but with HIM?

The new album “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes will be released on December 4th of this year. In a radio interview, the “Mercy” artist talked about his upcoming work and also about possible collaborations on the album. So there will be no duet with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, but about a possible song with Justin Bieber Shawn already spoke quite positively. More details can be found here.
New York City, NYjustjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Spreads A Positive Message With Her Sweater

Camila Cabello is sending a positive message with the sweater she wore to promote her brand new song in New York City on Friday afternoon (July 23). The 24-year-old singer’s top read “Be a Nice Human” in black caps, and paired it with a flowy skirt, as she walked to a waiting car for her next press stop in support of her new song, “Don’t Go Yet”.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Camila Cabello Responds To ‘Tonight Show’ Backlash

Camila Cabello is speaking out about the backlash she received after her Friday (July 23rd) night performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. One of the dancers featured in her performance of “Don’t Go Yet” appeared to be wearing blackface, but according to the singer, he was “supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Grateful for the forced break

Camila Cabello (24) found the break forced by Covid-19 very nice. Finally she could devote herself to her loved ones again. Normally, the musician is rarely at home, but now she had time for the essentials. Interests other than music. The chart-topper is of course aware of how terrible Covid-19...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Camila Cabello's History With One Direction

By an early age, Camila Cabello made herself a household name. After departing Fifth Harmony, one of the hottest girl groups, at the end of 2016, the singer has established herself as more than just a one-hit-wonder. She's released multiple successful singles, including the duet "Senorita," she recorded with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and the Latin-inspired hit "Havana." So, it's no surprise the singer is a constant presence on the radio. And not only does she have a flourishing music career — she dropping her latest single, "Don't Go Yet," this month — but Cabello has made the transition to acting as well. The singer will star in Sony's remake of "Cinderella" as the titular character, which will drop on Amazon Prime on Sept. 3.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Partners with Mercedes-Benz and Camila Cabello on ‘Cinderella’ Campaign (Exclusive)

The singer and actress stars in a TV ad for the luxury auto maker, while the film's Billy Porter will unveil a glittering orange-and-gold custom Maybach. “It was one of the most fun experiences of my life. Growing up I was always a huge princess fan. I love that this version is funny and empowered.” singer and actress Camila Cabello tells THR in an exclusive interview about what it was like to step into the iconic role of Cinderella, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: Princess Birthday

Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday in Blackpool. The ‘Señorita’ performer spent her birthday in the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the northern English city. Why did Camila celebrate so far away from home? The singer takes on the title role in a ‘Cinderella’ remake and is currently in the UK for filming. The Cuban-American beauty did not have to spend her birthday alone – friend Shawn Mendes flew from Canada to his sweetheart to celebrate her special day.
MoviesETOnline.com

Camila Cabello Dreams of Becoming a Businesswoman (Not a Princess) in 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-ing her way to the ball in the first trailer for Amazon's "modern unique twist" on Cinderella. The setup for this retelling begins like the classic: A prince (Nicholas Galitzine) is hosting a ball to find his perfect bride, and Cinderella's evil stepmother won't let her attend. But this version has jukebox musical numbers (including Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," as teased in the trailer) and the fairy godmother is "Fab G," played by Billy Porter.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘I don’t get it’: Fans react to James Corden appearance in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella movie

The first trailer for the upcoming Cinderella has been released, and fans have been reacting to James Corden’s presence in the film.The film, which will debut on Amazon Prime this September, is a modern musical spin on the classic fairytale and will feature pop songs and a new twist on the tale.The film’s protagonist is renamed Ella and is played by musician Camila Cabello. Ella dreams of one day owning her own fashion empire and carving out an independent future. Corden appears in the film as one of the three mice and his appearance has prompted a...
Celebritiesb975.com

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ soundtrack features her singing hits by Janet, JLo, Ed Sheeran & more

Camila Cabello will tackle some huge pop hits on the soundtrack of her upcoming musical film, Cinderella. The soundtrack to the movie is due out digitally September 3, the same day the film hits Amazon Prime. The track listing, which is already posted on Amazon, reveals that Camila and her co-stars, who include Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be singing their versions of songs made famous by everyone from Queen and Earth, Wind & Fire to Janet Jackson and Ed Sheeran.

