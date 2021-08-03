Camila Cabello plays a pantsuit-wearing Cinderella in 1st trailer for film

By an early age, Camila Cabello made herself a household name. After departing Fifth Harmony, one of the hottest girl groups, at the end of 2016, the singer has established herself as more than just a one-hit-wonder. She's released multiple successful singles, including the duet "Senorita," she recorded with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and the Latin-inspired hit "Havana." So, it's no surprise the singer is a constant presence on the radio. And not only does she have a flourishing music career — she dropping her latest single, "Don't Go Yet," this month — but Cabello has made the transition to acting as well. The singer will star in Sony's remake of "Cinderella" as the titular character, which will drop on Amazon Prime on Sept. 3.