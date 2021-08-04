24th Annual Community Achievement Awards Will Commence

OHIO VALLEY — Do you know a local champion in the fight against the opioid epidemic?. “As we continue to fight against drug addiction, specifically the opioid epidemic, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board, seeks to highlight the excellent work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight. These individuals work beyond the call of duty, making differences in the lives of those who struggle with addiction. Often times, the work of these champions face heart-wrenching challenges and thankless recognition for their efforts,” stated a news release from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.