24th Annual Community Achievement Awards Will Commence
24th Annual Community Achievement Awards Will Commence. The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that our diverse and dedicated volunteer judges have been selected. The 24th annual Community Achievement Awards recognizing individuals, businesses and organizations in the Colorado River Region is set for Saturday, November 13th, 2021. Event planning will be different than the last 23 years, following last year’s concept.www.thebee.news
