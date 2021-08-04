Cancel
Serious flaws in widespread embedded TCP/IP stack endanger industrial control devices

By Lucian Constantin
CSO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbedded devices, especially those designed for industrial automation that have long shelf lives, are known to use a mixture of in-house and third-party code that was created at a time when software vulnerabilities were not as well understood as today. Critical flaws found in proprietary components that hardware vendors have widely used for years have far-reaching implications. Patching is not always an option.

