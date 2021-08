GOSHEN — Food Bank of Northern Indiana continues mobile food distributions over the next two weeks, including one in Elkhart County. Food items are offered free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. This will be a drive-thru distribution. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area in the lot will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.