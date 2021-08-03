Risk of heart attack can triple upon COVID infection in all age groups
Unlike many other viral infections that come and go in a few weeks, COVID has been leaving long-lasting symptoms on a vast number of infected patients. There have been over 200 long-term side effects that have been recorded, along with several post-COVID complications that have debilitated lives all around the world. Now, researchers in Sweden have disclosed yet another concerning clinical manifestation of COVID.www.gentside.co.uk
