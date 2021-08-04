Cancel
Tennis

What they're saying: Biles beams in conquering return

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles won the bronze medal in the women's individual balance beam final early Tuesday morning in the United States (Tuesday evening in Tokyo). The six-time Olympic medalist returned to the floor for the first time since the team final event, where she withdrew. Biles withdrew from all her other events she was scheduled to compete in, but returned for a chance to compete for an individual medal on the balance beam. She overcame the "twisties" she was experiencing, delivering a very good performance, scoring a 14.000 to leave Tokyo on a high note. Her accomplishment coaxed sports and entertainment stars to flood her timeline with supportive messages.

