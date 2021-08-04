Results from the Big Apple: Hunter Bombs Out Wilson; Algieri Wins Too

Location: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden) Boxing is back at the garden! After a year-long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entertainment is back in New York. Clive Davis is planning a major concert in Central Park featuring Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon. The Nets are preparing to return to the Barclays Center this fall and now, boxing is returning to MSG! Tonight, boxing fans can enjoy a WBA Heavyweight Title eliminator featuring Michael Hunter and Mike Wilson. Not to mention, former world titlist Chris Algieri will be returning to the ring after a lengthy layoff. To top it all off, The LOX and Dipset will get ready for a championship fight of their own. It all goes down tonight on FITE TV.