Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Results from the Big Apple: Hunter Bombs Out Wilson; Algieri Wins Too

By Arne K. Lang
ib.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the Big Apple: Hunter Bombs Out Wilson; Algieri Wins Too. TrillerVerz Fight Club, the new name for Triller, was at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden tonight for what ostensibly was the first installment of a regular monthly series. A Lou DiBella-promoted boxing card was the appetizer for a battle-of-the-bands-type showdown between local rap groups The Lox and Dipsit, legendary groups according to the promotional material colliding in an iconic confrontation.

tss.ib.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bryan
Person
Chris Algieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Dipsit#Oregonian#Wba#Ukrainian#The Boxing Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Michael Hunter On Tyson Fury: “He Wasn’t Doing Too Well In The Gym”

The boxing world was immediately left deflated when the news broke. With Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder set to settle the score on July 24th, fans were forced to wait as it was revealed that Fury contracted COVID-19. While many of the WBC/Ring Magazine’s fans wished him a speedy recovery, heavyweight contender Michael Hunter raised a suspicious eyebrow to the entire event.
Combat SportsESPN

Real or Not: Canelo will still fight on Sept. 18, Ryan Garcia will knock out JoJo Diaz

The calendar has turned over to August, a busy month in the boxing world and the gateway to what's shaping up to be a big fall as well. Canelo Alvarez was poised to be part of the busy schedule with a fight against Caleb Plant to unify boxing's super middleweight division in September. But as negotiations fell apart at the finish line, Alvarez has turned his attention elsewhere as he looks to schedule a fight for Mexican Independence Day Weekend for the first time since 2018. Will he get across the finish line?
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Michael Hunter: Hearn, Sauerland Talked Triller Out Of Hrgovic Purse Bid

Michael Hunter’s one and only experience with purse bids revealed to him the hazards of being a free agent in boxing. The heavyweight contender was criticized in the spring for turning down an IBF heavyweight eliminator against highly regarded Croatian Filip Hrgovic after the matchup went to a purse bid and was won by Hrgovic’s co-promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, who, incidentally, was Hunter’s former promoter for a brief stretch. Hunter, however, had no promotional backing, thus, no leverage to negotiate a better deal for himself.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Michael Hunter wants Dillian Whyte, tired of his excuses

By Charles Brun: Michael Hunter is ready to take on Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte and rip his WBC interim heavyweight strap from him after he finishes his business tonight against the always tough Mike Wilson at Madison Square Garden in New York. At this point in Whyte’s career, he...
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

How To Watch: Michael Hunter, Michael Wilson Square Off At Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden) Boxing is back at the garden! After a year-long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entertainment is back in New York. Clive Davis is planning a major concert in Central Park featuring Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon. The Nets are preparing to return to the Barclays Center this fall and now, boxing is returning to MSG! Tonight, boxing fans can enjoy a WBA Heavyweight Title eliminator featuring Michael Hunter and Mike Wilson. Not to mention, former world titlist Chris Algieri will be returning to the ring after a lengthy layoff. To top it all off, The LOX and Dipset will get ready for a championship fight of their own. It all goes down tonight on FITE TV.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Michael Hunter Drops, Stops Mike Wilson In Fourth Round Of Triller Fight Club Main Event

NEW YORK – Michael Hunter thinks the judges scored his amateur fight against Mike Wilson closer than Wilson deserved. The heavyweight contender made sure the judges weren’t involved in the outcome of their professional fight Tuesday night. Las Vegas’ Hunter knocked out Wilson in the fourth round of a scheduled 10-rounder Triller Fight Club streamed from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Combat Sportsib.tv

The Hauser Report: Triller at Madison Square Garden

On Tuesday, August 3, I went to the fights for the first time in seventeen months. The occasion was the inaugural TrillerVerz event at Madison Square Garden – a nine-bout card followed by a hip-hop “rap battle.”. On July 1, it was reported that Triller would present twelve monthly shows...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

42-0 light heavyweight will soon have Floyd Mayweather shook over record

Light heavyweight “Zurdo” is coming, and he’s coming for Floyd Mayweather’s record. That’s a promise laid down by Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Recently hitting 42-0, Gilberto Ramirez – the former WBN Prospect of 2012, is on a mission to take what Mayweather prides himself on. When signing...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Removal’ From Raw Stuns Fans

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos have been an opposing force in the WWE, especially after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. However, during the recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw AJ Styles was not by the side of his tag team partner or on the show at all as Omos went up against Riddle. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Exposes Rigged Charlo Fight In Video

The WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano recently got some motivational words from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.During a video call that was filmed by Little Giant Boxing, Canelo lauded Castano for his recent performance. He recently fought in atwelve round split draw against...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje ‘Beat Up’ By UFC Star At Gym

The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje is undoubtedly a great fighter inside the octagon but he is also a great human being. After beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush revealed how Gaethje had helped him regain his confidence by letting the Assyrian-American beat him up for two rounds in sparring.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Canelo Alvarez shows Brandon Moreno how to rip the perfect body shot

Who better to show UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno the ropes than the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer in the world?. Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) took in some striking tips from WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who showed “The Assassin Baby” how to throw a body shot. Moreno was also pictured with WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez and former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Sergey Kovalev Makes Canelo Alvarez Outrageous Offer

Sergey Kovalev of Russia and pound for pound ‘Numero Uno’, top dog, boxing kingpin, and so forth and so on (you get the idea), Canelo Alvarez of Mexico shared the ring not too long ago. Canelo won the fight. Recently Canelo fight talks broke down with Caleb Plant. Allegedly due...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Threatens To Fire Top UFC Woman

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Nicco Montano has been in the UFC for four years but has rarely competed in a fight for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy