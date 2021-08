Walmart announced Friday it is again requiring some American employees to wear face masks, while Disney mandated non-union US employees get vaccinated. The moves come as US officials redouble efforts to encourage more vaccinations in response to the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. The world's largest retailer, Walmart said it will again require employees to wear face masks at stores in areas of the United States with high rates of Covid-19 transmission. The chain, which has become something of a bellwether for safety protocols in the United States during the pandemic, said it would also post signs at stores to "strongly encourage" customers to wear masks or face coverings, the company said on its website.