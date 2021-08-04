Cancel
Cars

Enabling a New Breed of Electric Vehicles via Wide Bandgap Technology

Electronic Engineering Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs EV designs continue to evolve, however, the SiC devices that are specified for them will likewise need to be enhanced. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month’s In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.

Electric Vehicles
Cars
CarsCleanTechnica

Do Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As Gas-Powered Ones?

No. The answer to the question posed in the title, “Do Electric Vehicles Pollute as Much as Gas-Powered Ones?” is unequivocally no. As electric vehicles have gained consumer interest and market share over the past decade, some studies have emerged to supposedly refute claims that EVs are better for the environment. The counter-argument went that something like, “EVs pollute because the energy needed to manufacture the ever-important battery — in additional to the emissions from electricity generation — makes EVs pollute worse than a gas-powered car.”
CarsFast Company

This new study debunks one of the biggest criticisms of electric vehicles

In the past, some studies claimed that electric vehicles (EVs) weren’t actually better for the environment: The energy used to make the battery plus the emissions from making electricity could make the total footprint worse than a gas-powered car. Or so the argument went. A detailed new report shows that isn’t true. No matter where an EV is used, even if it charges on an electric grid that uses coal power, it has a smaller carbon footprint than a fossil fuel-powered car.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

How Are Electric Vehicles Affecting Repair Shops?

Of independent repair shops that service battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), 89% have seen an increase in the number of BEVs coming in for service while 87% have seen an increase in HEVs coming in for service, according to IMR Inc., a full-service automotive market research firm.
Businesstechstartups.com

Move over, Tesla. These tech startups are working on solar-powered cars with 450 miles range that could forever revolutionize electric vehicles

Tesla is probably the best-known electric vehicle company and the world’s largest electric automaker. While Tesla has been dominating the headlines in recent years, there are a few tech startup companies working on a new type of electric vehicle and usher in the solar car revolution that could forever change the way we look at electric vehicles.
Carselectricmotorcycles.news

Is Axial Flux Technology going to be a game changer for the light electric vehicle market?

If it depends on Wicher ‘Vic’ Kist from the Saietta Group, it sure is. “Actually, we are already in the game and we’re very certain to be in the lead in the near future”, says the Dutch CEO. “I believe we are uniquely positioned to update the Asian lightweight motorbike market which is expected to dominate demand for motorbikes; global annual motorbike sales are independently forecast to increase to circa 100 million by 2030, 40% of which are expected to be electric. We are aiming to capture a material proportion of the rapidly expanding electric motorbike market.”
CarsEntrepreneur

Electric Vehicles to Buy by the End of 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Recently, the Indian government signed up some new policies. In these, one of the sanctioned policies was to prospect electric vehicles in the country. Taking into appeal, the state government and the central government have started accepting electric cars proposals to sell in the market. The government decides to offer incentives on every kWh. Central government FAME II provides a bonus of Rs. 15,000 for every kWh. On the other hand, states like Gujarat and Maharashtra offer compensation of Rs. 5000 for each KWh for four-wheeler electric vehicles as well as two-wheeler electric vehicles.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Off Road Electric Vehicles Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Alkè, Textron Specialized Vehicles

The latest 115+ page survey report on Global Off Road Electric Vehicles Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India & Other Regions. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Off Road Electric Vehicles market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Ford, Mitsubishi, Fiat, GM, John Deere, Alkè, Textron Specialized Vehicles, Polaris, Yamaha, Toyota, Nissan, Toro & Exmark.
Carsinsideevs.com

Help Us Create The World's Largest Survey About Electric Vehicles

With so many automakers pledging to sell electric vehicles only within 10 to 15 years, the tipping point for EVs is within reach. We at Motorsport Network want to learn all about it, which is why we're asking you, the readers of InsideEVs and Motor1, what you think about the coming electric age.
Electronicscrunchbase.com

Cleaner Battery And Electric Vehicle Tech Startups Are Getting Bigger Checks

Electric vehicles may be cleaner and greener than their fossil fuel-guzzling counterparts. But for environmentalists and automakers alike, EV and battery makers still fall short on the sustainability front. In particular, reliance on rare earth elements and rare metal extraction remains a pressing concern. Lately, it looks like startups addressing...
EconomyForbes

The Shift To Electric Vehicles Means Training New Auto Suppliers

CEO at Actify, Inc., helping manufacturers to build some of the world’s most complex and advanced products. There have been lots of dire predictions about the impact on the auto supply chain as a result of the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (EV). There is a general consensus that car and light truck OEMs will transition to EVs much faster than originally expected, given both increased consumer demand and significant reductions in the cost of electric powertrains. According to the Congressional Research Service, conventional ICE vehicles have more than 2,000 parts that are related to the ICE, cooling and exhaust systems. There is no question that hundreds of long-time auto suppliers will see demand gradually dropoff for conventional powertrain components. At the same time, the OEMs and Tier-1s are already out searching for a whole new set of suppliers who can produce things like battery packs, thermal management systems, electric motors, converters and inverters, high-voltage wiring and power electronics controls that make EVs possible.
Energy Industrynewsmirror.net

Opposes article on electric vehicle chargers

Paul touted the EV (electric vehicles) chargers that will be installed. He failed to include in his information where the electricity will be generated from (natural gas, hydro-electric plants, coal plants, nuclear plant, etc.) Most people who have EV cars think this magic electricity comes from the sun or wind or they never even thought about it. They think they are taking a high road of moral righteousness and “……to ensure that an effective framework is in place for a clean air future for our communities.” What a crock.
Madison, SDdsu.edu

DSU to study electric vehicle charging

Competitive Research Grant to explore new technologies. “It’s a very exciting time to be a technology researcher,” said Dr. Bhaskar Rimal, because there is always something new to study or develop. Rimal, an assistant professor of Computer and Cyber Sciences at Dakota State University, has received a $90,000 Competitive Research...
CarsBusiness Insider

Forty New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support our natural resource sectors. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister...
Carsteslarati.com

Toyota exec and Model X owner argues against a pure electric vehicle transition

Toyota Chief Scientist and Toyota Research CEO Gill Pratt recently shared his thoughts about the climate crisis, as well as the need to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. The executive is quite knowledgeable about sustainable vehicles, as evidenced by the three cars he currently owns: a Toyota Sienna Hybrid, a RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), and an all-electric Tesla Model X.

