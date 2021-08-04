Enabling a New Breed of Electric Vehicles via Wide Bandgap Technology
As EV designs continue to evolve, however, the SiC devices that are specified for them will likewise need to be enhanced. What's happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month's In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.
