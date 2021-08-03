Cancel
Sunderland furniture store backs SAFC ahead of new season and encourages all to support local

Sunderland Echo
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison & Brown, at 8-10 Holmside, are hoping Sunderland can bring a feel good factor back to the city and believe the black cats have what it takes to earn promotion. The furniture store, sponsors of the Echo’s pre-match new season supplement that appeared in Tuesday’s paper, is getting behind the team as they encourage residents to support local, from local shops and businesses to the local football team.

www.sunderlandecho.com

