Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What Do the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Industry 4.0 Have in Common?

Electronic Engineering Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers are making the most of cutting-edge technologies to keep participants safe while allowing viewers to be closer than ever to the performing athletes. Japan has a long history of embracing robotics technology — the first Japanese robot, a friendly-looking humanoid called Gakutensoku, appeared in 1928. Since then, Japan has reached new heights of expertise in robots development and deployment, and is now the world’s leading robotics manufacturer, according to the International Federation of Robotics. As such, it’s not surprising that the country decided to rely on cutting-edge technology to deal with the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 Olympic Games.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Robot#Japanese#Brexit#Ibm#Fmi#Ar#Ast#Vrdirect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Tokyo Olympicspsuvanguard.com

The Tokyo Olympics should not have happened

“What do we want?” shouted Satoko Itani at a protest in Tokyo on July 23rd. “Cancel the Olympics!” the crowd of protesters yelled back. To say that the 2021 Summer Olympics Games are controversial would be an understatement. But with growing COVID-19 cases, a growing collection of angry Japanese citizens and a city put into massive debt, it’s clear that the Games should not have happened.
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

What impact do the Olympics and mass-sporting events have on public health?

Mikihiro Sato is a professor of recreation, sport and tourism at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign whose research focuses on the role of sport in promoting well-being. He was a member of research teams that explored the lifelong effects of the 1964 Olympics on spectators’ physical activity and the impact of mass-participation events such as marathons on contestants’ life satisfaction. Sato spoke with News Bureau research editor Sharita Forrest.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: What is the Refugee Olympic Team?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are underway, with more than 11,000 athletes representing 206 countries. One team that might have caught your eye is the Refugee Olympic Team. Instead of representing one individual country, this team is made up of athletes from 11 countries who now live and train in 13 host countries.
Swimming & Surfinggymclimber.com

What Do Climbing, Surfing and Skateboarding Have in Common?

This article was published in the summer edition of Gym Climber. Sign up with an Outside+ membership and you get unlimited access to our ongoing Olympic coverage, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Please join the Climbing team today. At...
Sportsmorningbrew.com

What Is the ROC and What Are They Doing at the Olympics?

Sitting behind the US (with 59 medals as of last night) and China (51) in the total Olympic medal count is the athletic powerhouse ROC. If you’ve never heard of ROC before, it doesn’t mean you’re bad at geography—it’s not a country. It stands for the Russian Olympic Committee, a loophole that allows more than 330 Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics without representing the country itself.
WorldThe Independent

How long do the Olympics last and what date does Tokyo 2020 end?

Tokyo 2020 is an Olympic Games unlike any other. Having been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes are competing in Japan in front of limited number of or, in most cases, no spectators. Athletes are being tested dailt inside the Olympic Village and must leave within...
Public HealthEETimes.com

Taiwan’s Tech Chief Applies Pandemic Lessons to Innovation

The coming decade will be transformational for the island that currently serves as chip manufacturer to the world. Buffeted by the same technological forces that are digitizing economies across the world, Taiwan’s planners are focusing on both that transformation and the need for anÂ energy transitionÂ required to solve problems related to climate change, created by human activities.
SportsPosted by
Reader's Digest

What Do the Olympic Rings Symbolize?

When we think of the Olympics, a few things come to mind immediately: the athletes marching in during the opening ceremonies, proudly carrying their country’s flag; the dramatic awarding of gold, silver, and bronze medals to winners of the events; the torch and other memorable Olympic moments; and, of course, the Olympic rings.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

3d printing at the Olympics

Zortrax 3D printing equipment has been used to make pistol grips for French Olympic 10m air pistol shooter Celine Goberville – a multiple world champion and already an Olympic silver medallist. They were printed on an M300 Dual 3D printer by French company Athletics 3D, then vapour-smoothed in a Zortrax...
WorldSilicon Republic

IMR is ready to assess Ireland’s industry 4.0 readiness

The manufacturing research body will use an internationally recognised tool to help drive digital transformation across Irish industry. Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) is positioning itself to evaluate and provide guidance on the adoption of digital technologies in Irish industry. The manufacturing research and technology organisation is ready to give Irish...
Economysme.org

The Next Industry 4.0 Milestone: Data-Driven Safety

Digital manufacturing is clearly taking hold. In its Global Manufacturing Outlook 2020 report, KPMG observed that 48 percent of the industrial manufacturers it surveyed have accelerated their digital transformation strategies by years. However, Industry 4.0 initiatives have almost exclusively focused on efficiency and improved decision-making around operations, such as production, sales, supply chain, and accounting.
AsiaElectronic Engineering Times

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2021 Goes Virtual

SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA), scheduled for 23-27 August, will be held as a virtual platform to ensure the safety of exhibitors, partners, and guests. With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, has announced that SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA), scheduled for 23-27 August 2021, will be held as a virtual platform to ensure the safety of exhibitors, partners and guests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy