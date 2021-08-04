What Do the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Industry 4.0 Have in Common?

Organizers are making the most of cutting-edge technologies to keep participants safe while allowing viewers to be closer than ever to the performing athletes. Japan has a long history of embracing robotics technology — the first Japanese robot, a friendly-looking humanoid called Gakutensoku, appeared in 1928. Since then, Japan has reached new heights of expertise in robots development and deployment, and is now the world’s leading robotics manufacturer, according to the International Federation of Robotics. As such, it’s not surprising that the country decided to rely on cutting-edge technology to deal with the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 Olympic Games.