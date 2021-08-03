Eduardo Escobar dazzles as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

The Brewers on the injured list with COVID-19 keeps on growing. Another case was added today, as Eric Lauer has tested positive and joined the IL. Lauer will be the seventh player currently on the COVID-IL, and eighth in the past two weeks to either test positive or out due to contact tracing procedures. Lauer pitched five innings on Monday, and he will be out for at least 10 days, meaning two missed starts. The Brewers are working with a six-man rotation so they could get by in the meantime, but we will have to wait and see what the Brewers starting rotation plans will be.