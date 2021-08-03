Cancel
Eduardo Escobar dazzles as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers are back home after they made their trade deadline pickups. With Eduardo Escobar batting fourth, he was ready to show off to the home crowd. The early game was more about the pitching, as both starters pitched well. Eric Lauer started for the Brewers, and while it wasn’t the nicest looking game, he was very effective. In five innings of work, he allowed just three hits and no runs. He did hit a batter with a pitch as well, but also struck out three and walked none in the start.

