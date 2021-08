The transfer saga surrounding Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester City refuses to die out as the links between Kane and City only seem to grow. Kane, 27, has established himself as one of the best marksmen in Europe and has got some really impressive numbers to back his case. The Englishman however, is yet to win a single major trophy with his boyhood club in Tottenham Hotspur and is evidently frustrated by the lack of silverware at the White Hart Lane.