Blowing kisses in the win: Phillies 5, Nationals 4

By The Smarty Jones
The Good Phight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed like the Phillies were in for a tense, low-scoring game. Then the bats finally woke up, and it seemed like they were going to coast to victory. And just as quickly, things became tense again. In the end, despite the absence of their usual setup-man and closer, the Phillies were able to successfully hold on for a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals (and their right fielder was able to successfully pay tribute to the Washington DC fans).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Washington Nationals#Nats#Harper Torreyes Neris
