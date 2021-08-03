Cancel
Simone Biles was all smiles after nailing her balance-beam routine, which earned her bronze in her Olympic return

By Meredith Cash
insider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles made her Tokyo Olympics return Tuesday, winning a bronze medal in the balance beam. She earned a 14.000 score from the judges after executing a clean and solid routine on the beam. The women's gymnastics GOAT was all smiles after overcoming mental-health concerns to compete again. Visit Insider's...

