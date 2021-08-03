One day after thumb injury, Matthew Stafford is throwing darts at training camp

Just in case you needed another reminder that Matthew Stafford is not Jared Goff, the LA Rams’ new QB was back in action only one day after injuring his thumb in practice. Of course, Goff suffered a broken thumb and gutted his way back to help the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round two weeks after breaking it against Seattle, and Stafford’s x-rays came back negative following the scuttlebutt on Monday, but it’s still good to see the new quarterback going off so soon.