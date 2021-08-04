Cancel
Debut dud: Braves thump newcomer Lester for five runs in the first, coast to 6-1 win over Cards

By Derrick Goold
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Jon Lester will need a fourth chance to make a good first impression. The lefty who bested the Cardinals twice in the 2013 World Series for Boston only to relocate to the north side of Chicago and herald the rise of a champion there, Lester felt his debut inning as a hometown starter in St. Louis speed up on him before it quickly, completely, irreparably came apart. The first Atlanta Braves of the game scored, and by the time Lester got his first out for his new team the Cardinals were well on their way to a 6-1 loss Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

www.stltoday.com

