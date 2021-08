MENIFEE (CBSLA) – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released body-cam footage of a deadly shooting last month. Body-cam footage shows Riverside County deputies firing on Juan Bejar, wanted for a shooting in May, after he led them on a pursuit. (CBSLA) Deputies chased a shooting suspect, Juan Bejar, to Menifee where he jumped out of his car and ran across the 215 freeway, into oncoming traffic. That’s when police opened fire and killed him, adding that they found a gun on the ground next to him. Bejar was wanted for a shooting in Ventura County in May. Law enforcement spotted the suspect in Lake Elsinore on June 15. Bejar then led deputies on a pursuit through Temecula and into Menifee where the officer-involved-shooting occurred. The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.