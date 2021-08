With the rise in COVID-19 cases all across the country, there are renewed calls to bring back precautionary measures in the state of Texas like another mask mandate. Here we go again… Health officials that are calling for this are using fear to keep the pandemic alive. We’ve been told that if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to mask up anymore, but if they still insist upon mask wearing, regardless of whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, then why even take the vaccine? You’ve got to hear from this Central Texas doctor using fear of the new variants to talk about vaccinating the youth population, plus what does Governor Abbott think on making schools require masks again? All that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!