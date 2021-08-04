UNT bolsters offensive line for upcoming season with the addition of JUCO product Kaci Moreka

North Texas made a made a last-minute move to bolster its offensive line before the start of the 2021 season on Tuesday night when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from tackle Kaci Moreka.

The former Arlington Martin standout spent last season at Trinity Valley Community College.

Moreka announced his decision on his Twitter account.

"Fired up to welcome @Kaci_Moreka to the @MeanGreenFB family!," UNT coach Seth Littrell wrote on his Twitter account. "Time to go to work!"

A UNT source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday night that Moreka is a 2021 recruit and will join the Mean Green for the upcoming season.

UNT is set to open practice on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle was a hot commodity on the recruiting market over the last few weeks. Indiana, Louisiana Tech, UAB, UTSA and Charlotte were among more than a dozen schools that offered a scholarship to Moreka, who took a winding route to land at UNT.

Moreka signed with Northern Colorado out of Martin. He spent the 2018 season as a redshirt at the school before starting 10 games at left tackle in 2019.

Moreka transferred to Trinity Valley for his sophomore season, where he emerged as Football Bowl Subdivision prospect.

The addition of Moreka will bolster an offensive line that was one of UNT's strengths last season. The Mean Green allowed just 17 sacks in 10 games in their first season with Mike Bloesch serving as their offensive line coach.

UNT is expected to return four of its five starters from last season. Anterrious Gray left the program after starting at guard last season and transferred to South Alabama.

Moreka will give UNT another option to replace Gray. He could move into Gray's spot in the lineup or take a spot at tackle, which would allow Jacob Brammer or Cole Brown to move inside.

Moreka is the ninth transfer UNT has added to its 2021 class, either from the junior college ranks or from other Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

UNT is hoping that influx of talent will help it build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season.

The bowl was UNT's fourth in five seasons under Littrell.