Jeff Mitton: Natural Selections: Western tiger swallowtails sip milkweed nectar and chew aspen leaves

Butterflies add so much to our lives. Not only are these fluttering beauties gorgeous, but they help pollinate flowers and vegetables. There has been a lot in the news lately about the declining numbers of monarch butterflies. Too many pesticides and herbicides and too little habitat because of increased construction and land taken up by lawns and recreation instead of plants has made life hard for all kinds of pollinators. We can do our part to help increase butterfly, hummingbird, and pollinator populations by making our yards into a welcoming wildlife habitat.