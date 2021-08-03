Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

PHOTO ESSAY: Filipino Community Mobilizes Against Philippine President at Othello Park

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 31, BAYAN Seattle and Malaya Movement coordinated a rally and carnival to launch the Duterte Wakasan Na Movement, which seeks the resignation of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for human rights violations in the country. Human Rights Watch reports that extrajudicial killings in the country — often committed under the guise of a “war on drugs” — have increased dramatically during the pandemic.

southseattleemerald.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Tukwila, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayan Seattle#Malaya Movement#Rights Watch#Investigate Ph#Emerald#Seafood City#Bipoc#Rainmaker Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Philippines
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 2

Community Policy