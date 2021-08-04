Cancel
Enjoy Views Of The Strait Of Juan De Fuca From This Cozy Treehouse Cabin In Washington

By Jessica Wick
Who doesn’t love spending a weekend at a totally unique space? While we can always appreciate a nice hotel stay, sometimes it’s fun to venture off the beaten path a bit. “Off the beaten path” is exactly how we’d describe this cozy treehouse cabin, which sits perched high on a bluff near the beaches of the Olympic Peninsula. And on a clear day, it offers unparalleled views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

The Eagles Perch treehouse might seem like it's in the middle of nowhere, but when it comes to the Olympic Peninsula, it's in a convenient location.
The interior is only 150 square feet, but there are plenty of amenities in this cozy space.
The single sofa bed just might be the best part of the cabin.
There's a full bathroom with running water and a shower, which you'll appreciate after a long day in nature...
... and the queen-sized bed in the loft is the perfect retreat for two.
The balcony has a grill, a set of seats, and unparalleled views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca -- on a clear day, that is.
The Eagles Perch treehouse is available for rent on VRBO.

Doesn’t this place look wonderful? Here’s where to go to make it yours for a night or two.

