Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charlotte Hornets sign Scottie Lewis and Arnoldas Kulboka to two-way contracts

InsideHoops
 1 day ago

The Charlotte Hornets have signed guard Scottie Lewis and forward Arnoldas Kulboka to two-way contracts. A sophomore out of Florida, the Hornets drafted Lewis with the No. 56 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after he accrued averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in 21 games during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Gators, Lewis averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, making 51 career appearances. The former Gator was a 2019-20 SEC All-Freshman Team selection and earned McDonald’s All-American honors after his senior season at Ranney School.

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnoldas Kulboka
Person
Scottie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Draft#Gators#Sec#Mcdonald#All American#Ranney School#Bilbao Basket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA

Hornets Select Scottie Lewis with 56th Overall Pick

July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has selected Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. A sophomore out of Florida, Lewis accrued averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in 21 games during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Gators, Lewis averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, making 51 career appearances.
NBAIndependent Florida Alligator

Scottie Lewis finds NBA home in Charlotte

Scottie Lewis became the second Gator to leave for the professional ranks in the 2021 NBA Draft when the Charlotte Hornets used the 56th pick to bring the New Jersey native into their locker room. Lewis, a former five-star prospect and the class of 2019’s No. 7 overall recruit according...
NBAAsbury Park Press

NBA Draft: Former Ranney star Scottie Lewis chosen by Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Lewis speaks his mind, so it's no surprise he offered a blunt assessment of his game during June's NBA Draft Combine. “I’m not the greatest shooter, I’m not the greatest ball-handler, I’ve never been the greatest scorer, but I know exactly what I’m good at and I stick to those,” Lewis told reporters during an interview session. “The sooner you find your niche and pick your spots, you continuously grow and get better.”
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy