Charlotte Hornets sign rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones

By Inside Hoops
InsideHoops
 1 day ago

Charlotte Hornets have signed rookie guard James Bouknight and rookie forward/center Kai Jones. A 6-5 guard out of Connecticut, Bouknight was selected 11th overall by Charlotte at the 2021 NBA Draft after he averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game in 15 games during the 2020-21 season. For his performance, Bouknight was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team as well as NABC District I Player of the Year as a sophomore. Over his two seasons with the Huskies, Bouknight made 43 appearances and averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.

