Salango announces reelection bid for county commission
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango announced today he will run in 2022 for re-election to his position, which he has held since February 2017. “We have accomplished much over the last four years to increase opportunities in the county while also helping residents and businesses weather the pandemic, but there is more work to do,” he stated in an announcement of his intention to run for re-election.wchsnetwork.com
