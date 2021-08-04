Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Utility helicopters team equips first UH-60V unit

By PEO Aviation Public Affairs
theredstonerocket.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Program Executive Office for Aviation’s Utility Helicopters Project Office began fielding the first Army National Guard unit with UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters July 27. The project office delivered five UH-60Vs to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, which becomes the first unit equipped and organically assigned with the aircraft. The sixth and final aircraft would arrive July 31.

www.theredstonerocket.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Utility Helicopter#Black Hawk#Eaats#National Guard Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militarythedrive.com

This Is What A Black Hawk Helicopter Looks Like Through The Army's New Night Vision Goggles

New images shared online demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities of the Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular system. A picture shared online shows what a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk looks like through the U.S. Army’s newest night vision goggles, known as Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, or ENVG-Bs. The image shows the helicopter as viewed through a pair of ENVG-Bs in the so-called "outline" mode, which has brightly illuminated the edges on every surface of the aircraft. This setting is designed to make it easier for troops to quickly identify objects and highlights the revolutionary nature of these optics, which offer capabilities that previously seemed to be more in the realm of science fiction or video games.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The US Navy Is Reversing Its Fighter-Jet Design Philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

The Pentagon wants to upsize its naval ghost fleet

This story originally featured on The War Zone. The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office, or SCO, is adding two more unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, to its secretive Ghost Fleet Overlord program, which it is running in conjunction with the U.S. Navy. In addition to the pair of new ships, SCO has announced that it will transfer the two existing USVs it has been testing to the Navy in January 2022.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed to Customize F-35 Tech for Foreign Military Client

Lockheed Martin has received a $52 million contract from the U.S. Navy to customize F-35 aircraft technologies for a foreign military sales customer. The company will perform capability development work as part of Joint Strike Fighter program management services to the unnamed FMS client, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

First AW101 helicopter for Polish Navy makes maiden flight

The first Leonardo AW101 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) helicopter on order for the Polish Navy conducted its maiden flight at Leonardo's Yeovil facility on 19 July, ahead of further testing activity. The company announced the milestone the following day, adding that functional checks were performed on the...
Militaryamericanpeoplenews.com

US Army National Guard to get first UH-60Vs this month

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Army National Guard unit is set to get the first Victor-model Black Hawks this month, Brig. Gen. Robert Barrie, the program executive officer for Army aviation, said in a July 21 press event at the Army Aviation Center of Excellence’s industry day at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Helicopter Homecoming

Two Apache helicopters touched down at Dublin Municipal Airport on July 8, marking the final flight and a homecoming for 1997 Dublin High School graduate Justin Huckabee. “It’s a tradition to do a final flight right before retirement,” the US Army Major said. “I’ve been at Fort Hood since 2018, and Dublin is well within the flight zone.”
MilitaryPosted by
KPEL 96.5

US Navy Aircraft Carrier Helps Relocate Sailors’ Vehicles

Here's something you don't see every day: a United States Navy aircraft carrier with its flight deck occupied by privately-owned vehicles. This photo, posted on the United States Navy's Twitter account, shows the USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in San Diego Bay with its flight deck full of non-military vehicles. The...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Navy Awards $74M Contract to 15 Companies for SOCOM Vehicle Components, Systems

The U.S. Navy has selected 15 companies to compete for task orders under a five-year, $74 million multiple-award contract that provides for the design and engineering of prototype vehicle components and systems for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Work through Dec. 20, 2026, also includes fabrication and testing support for...
Militarysldinfo.com

Ways Ahead for C-2 Enabled Marines in Distributed Operations for the Peer Fight

During my July 2021 visit to 2nd Marine Air Wing (2d MAW), I had a chance to visit again with Marine Air Control Group 28, the Marines who provide command and control (C2) and air defense for the distributed force. I met with the Commanding Officer Col. McCarthy, the Operations Officer Lt. Col. Mui, the Operations Chief Master Gunnery Sgt. Braxton, and with the Assistant Operations Officer Capt. Megliorino. MACG-28 deploys personnel around the world as part of II MEF.

Comments / 0

Community Policy