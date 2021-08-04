Utility helicopters team equips first UH-60V unit

New images shared online demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities of the Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular system. A picture shared online shows what a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk looks like through the U.S. Army’s newest night vision goggles, known as Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars, or ENVG-Bs. The image shows the helicopter as viewed through a pair of ENVG-Bs in the so-called "outline" mode, which has brightly illuminated the edges on every surface of the aircraft. This setting is designed to make it easier for troops to quickly identify objects and highlights the revolutionary nature of these optics, which offer capabilities that previously seemed to be more in the realm of science fiction or video games.