Utility helicopters team equips first UH-60V unit
The Program Executive Office for Aviation’s Utility Helicopters Project Office began fielding the first Army National Guard unit with UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters July 27. The project office delivered five UH-60Vs to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, which becomes the first unit equipped and organically assigned with the aircraft. The sixth and final aircraft would arrive July 31.www.theredstonerocket.com
