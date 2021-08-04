Charleston man arrested after allegedly taking ambulance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of stealing a Charleston Fire Department ambulance and smashing the windshield of a police vehicle. According to officers, Christopher Allen Wehrle, 29, of Charleston took the vehicle from Charleston Area Medical Center General hospital around 11 p.m. on Monday. The ambulance was located outside of the hospital’s Washington Street East entrance.wchsnetwork.com
