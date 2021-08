A Louisiana millionaire has admitted to being the mastermind behind the botched kidnapping of his estranged wife, which resulted in the deaths of the two hired kidnappers. Lawrence Michael Handley, 51, took a plea deal on July 26 for the 2017 kidnapping attempt, which involved not only the abduction of his wife Schanda Handley but also her teen daughter and their neighbor, Michelle Chaisson. He pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree kidnapping, the 15th Judicial Assistant District Attorney’s office said in a statement.