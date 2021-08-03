Become an FT subscriber to read:

Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand despite its closed border so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed Thursday. The billionaire's visit had prompted criticism from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite coronavirus travel restrictions. Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi told reporters Page had applied for a medical exemption "to make sure his son got the treatment that was required". Health Minister Andrew Little, when questioned in parliament about Page, said an application was approved in January for a child, accompanied by an adult, to be medevaced from Fiji.