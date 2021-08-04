Pirate Fundraiser

During the Thanksgiving holiday, there are many people out there that can’t afford to have a meal, cannot get out to get the things they need, or do not have anyone to celebrate the holiday with. If you are thinking of how you can help others during the holiday, you have many options available. Meals on Wheels brings meals to the elderly and are always looking for volunteers to help package or deliver the meals. You can volunteer to help grocery shop for someone that can not get out and do it themselves. Volunteers are always needed at local food banks that get overwhelmed during the holiday seasons. Soup kitchens need volunteers to help prepare and serve out meals for the needy. There is always families that are less fortunate than yourself which you can “adopt” by bringing them food or invite them to your own Thanksgiving dinner. You may be busy during the holiday season and do not have the time to go out to do these things. If that is the case, you can always donate money to any of these organizations that help those in need.

