Pirate Fundraiser

Friends and family of Laiha Slayton are rallying to come to the aid of her and her family following a tragic accident in October at Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, Nov. 11, a bowling event in Slayton’s name will be held at Penn Lanes, located at 451 Pennsylvania Ave in Delaware. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include bowling, a raffle, and a silent auction. Each lane will cost $50 and can hold five bowlers per lane. Two hours of bowling, a 12-inch pizza, and a pitcher of pop are included in the cost of each lane.
OCC’s food bank, Pirates’ Cove, officially reopened in person on Nov. 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. in Room 108 in the Journalism building. Pirates' Cove has been operating remotely throughout the pandemic, supplying students with food through drive-thru pickups. Lockdown significantly affected Pirates' Cove. Tuan...
The Fall sports will finish up this week and next with the individual team sports banquets. The Girls Volleyball recognition will be on Monday night followed on Tuesday night with the Girls Soccer recognition program. The Boys Soccer Banquet will be on Monday, November 15th. Come to the Cove on...
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. Sororities are nothing but a boot camp for girls and frats are a poisonous environment of toxic masculinity. How come faculty, staff and students have to wear face masks inside all campus buildings but not the...
EUREKA, Calif. — North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire is teaming up with Food for People to feed about 16,000 people this holiday season, which they say is 4,000 more people when compared to pre-pandemic times. A zoom meeting hosted by Sen. McGuire will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. to speak about this year's food drive along with the needs of the community.
If you have heard mysterious rumblings in Riverside Cemetery, it may have been Henry Huttleston Rogers turning over in his grave. One of his descendants, Andrew Coe, has written a blockbuster exposé about the Rogers children and grandchildren. Pirate’s Gold is the story of an American fortune, a Gilded Age Robber Baron, and his descendants who inherited more money than was good for them.
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Rex and Friends are preparing for the 33rd Annual Truckers Christmas Parade that will take place on December 11th at 6 P.M. Rex and Friends presented the Boys and Girls club as the beneficiaries of the event. They will receive a 25 thousand dollar check from the proceeds. The Boys and Girls Club […]
WORCESTER, MA – Today Marks the fourth birthday of the Massachusetts Pirates. On November 15, 2017, Pirates Founder, Co-Owner, President and General Manager Jawad Yatim announced at a press conference that the Massachusetts Pirates would begin play the following Spring. The organization navigated uncharted waters and sailed on to Phoenix Field at the DCU Center, kicking off on April 7 of 2018.
During the Thanksgiving holiday, there are many people out there that can’t afford to have a meal, cannot get out to get the things they need, or do not have anyone to celebrate the holiday with. If you are thinking of how you can help others during the holiday, you have many options available. Meals on Wheels brings meals to the elderly and are always looking for volunteers to help package or deliver the meals. You can volunteer to help grocery shop for someone that can not get out and do it themselves. Volunteers are always needed at local food banks that get overwhelmed during the holiday seasons. Soup kitchens need volunteers to help prepare and serve out meals for the needy. There is always families that are less fortunate than yourself which you can “adopt” by bringing them food or invite them to your own Thanksgiving dinner. You may be busy during the holiday season and do not have the time to go out to do these things. If that is the case, you can always donate money to any of these organizations that help those in need.
The Rotary Club of Bristow meets every Thursday at noon in the Community Room at Pizza Hut. The Bristow City Council meets the first and third Monday of each month, at 7 p.m., at the Bristow courthouse on Seventh Street. Bristow Lions Club. The Bristow Lions Club meets every Wednesday...
325 East 10th, New Life Intenational Church, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. For more information call (918) 210-8056. Live lean, longer, better. Check out the Methuselah Factor at 102 N. Main on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Daniel Plan. Forty days to a Healthier Life. Mondays at 7 p.m. Fellowship Church...
Each year, community locals and visitors enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature’s masterpiece: the blooming native wildflowers along the west side of Lake Massena. However, in recent years, many have noticed those blooms slowly dwindling. Fortunately, two local groups chose to reseed the area, bringing back the native beauties for many years to come.
The holiday season is almost here and we need your help to make it merry and bright. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Annual Kid’s Christmas Card Contest is now open for entries. As part of this contest, Humboldt County third through fifth graders are invited to submit artwork for the Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas card. The artwork will be featured online and will be used on cards sent to state law enforcement agencies, our legislators and some of our local partners.
The Fredericksburg Nimitz Rotary had two fundraisers on Labor Day. The club sold barbecue plates at Wildseed Farms and raised $1,000. Those funds were split at $500 each for Meals for Vets and Wounded Warriors at Nebo. The club also raised $600 at Texas Heritage Vineyards, which will go into the club’s general fund. Carleton Turner did the cooking for both events with members assisting in the serving. Pictured is Hope Mitchel from Meals for Vets receiving a $500 check from club president Cindy Turner. – Submitted photo.
£17,887 - £19,331 PER ANNUM, PRO RATA. PERMANENT – PART TIME (22.5 HOURS PER WEEK) Do you have knowledge of charity fundraising and looking for a new part time opportunity?. About the role. Due to exciting changes within their Fundraising Team, we are looking for a knowledgeable Administrator to join...
Thursday, Nov. 11, Sacred Heart Academy is serving chili and cinnamon rolls from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 172 10th St., Burlington. Adults can eat for $10 and $5 will feed kids 4-12; those aged 3 and under — free.
