Burning Rubber

If you so happen to crest a ridge and look down to see that the world is literally on fire, don’t panic. Not only do you have a great opportunity to make some killer s’mores, but nobody would blame you for taking a selfie to end all selfies. After doing...
The car and remains have been connected to a 2005 child case. A community in Oak Ridge, Tennessee is reeling after a YouTube diver, who specializes in trying to solve cold cases on his channel, found a car connected to a missing person from 2005.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Kruger Rock Fire is now 40% contained and Highway 36 is back open. The wildfire has burned 145 acres in steep terrain in the Estes Park area.
(credit: CBS)
Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor...
A Michigan day care was forced to close after one child put another youngster into a tumble dryer and turned it on.Officials at the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says that the woman who ran the day care in Garden City, Michigan, then failed to tell the child’s parents about the shocking incident.Authorities were alerted to what happened when the woman took the child who had pressed the button to hospital because she was “stressed out” by the experience.The youngster then told a nurse and a social worker at the hospital that she had put the other child...
An 8-month-old baby died after falling out of a moving car and was struck by another vehicle. The infant was in a car driven by the baby’s mother. As she was making a left turn the baby fell out of the vehicle and was fatally struck. It appears the infant was not secured in a child safety seat.
TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The video showing a customer throwing hot soup on a cashier at a Texas restaurant has gone viral. Now the woman caught on tape has been arrested. The video is from the Sol De Jalisco Mexican restaurant in Temple. Amanda Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged...
The remains of some of the men killed in the Pike River mine disaster, one of New Zealand’s worst mining disasters, have been found more than a decade after the explosion. The blast in November 2010 killed 29 workers, and many of the families have been fighting to have the remains of their loved ones found ever since. The mining tragedy – New Zealand’s worst in 100 years – resonated around the world: among the men who died were 24 New Zealanders, two Australians, two British citizens and one South African.
A pedestrian stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him, a court heard. Alexander Layton “acted in a calm, considered but brutal manner” when he stabbed James Stokoe, a...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We’re getting our first look at a violent crash from last week involving a Cleburne ambulance that sent five people to the hospital and injured two more.
The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. November 11 on the Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge just south of I-20.
North Texas Tollway Authority video obtained through a CBS 11 open records request shows the ambulance plowing into the back end of a cement truck.
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/video/6160070-raw-video-cleburne-ambulance-hits-cement-truck-on-north-texas-tollway/
The force of the crash sheared the box of the ambulance off the chassis.
Seven people were hurt. At the time, MedStar described all the injuries as minor.
Cleburne Fire Chief Scott Lail tells CBSDFW the paramedics on board are OK and back on the job.
Any decision on disciplinary action against the ambulance driver would be handled internally, he said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed and another was rescued after a trench collapse in the Breckenridge area on Tuesday afternoon. Two people were involved in the collapse at a site along Sallie Barber Road in unincorporated Summit County.
(credit: CBS)
A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development that overlooks the Breckenridge Ski Area. Rescue efforts were underway into the night Tuesday.
(credit: CBS)
OSHA will lead the investigation into the deadly trench collapse.
A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a driver pulling out of a driveway in west Denver. The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Jewell Avenue, a neighborhood near the avenue’s intersection with South Sheridan Boulevard. The...
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe the quickly-growing Kruger Rock Fire burning in Estes Park was ignited by power lines. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was first to report the information, confirmed by Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.
(credit: CBS)
In his first interview since the fire started Smith said the fire grew to more than 75 acres in just a matter of hours, and spread from Kruger Rock into the Hermit Park Open Space.
Smith said the fire is spitting in Hermit Park and is threatening structures. However, no structures have burned as of the posting of this article.
LINK: Larimer County Kruger Rock...
An 82-year-old Fountain Hill man was jailed on felony and related counts for allegedly firing a handgun into a closet where two people were hiding from him. It was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the home of suspect Hidalgo Rivera in the 800 block of North Clewell Street, according to borough police.
Originally published as a Grass Valley Police Department Facebook post – “Early this morning (Tuesday, Nov 2), Grass Valley Detectives, with the assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. The case involved known felons that were suspected of selling Fentanyl and other drugs. They had also been conducting robberies and burglaries throughout the local area. Detectives believed they would likely be armed.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials at the Kruger Rock Fire are investigating a plane crash in the area Tuesday night. Fire reports were received at around 6:30 p.m.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at around 10:30 p.m. they found the plane wreckage, and the pilot unfortunately did not survive.
(credit: CBS)
They say the crash site is near the south end of Hermit Park. No one else was on board.
(credit: CBS)
“We are sad to report that the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft did not survive.” LCSO stated.
(credit: CBS)
Dozens of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles were seen at...
Comments / 0