New director at the library

 2021-08-04

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristow Public Library has a new library director, Heather Hutto. Hutto just recently began her duties as director. She comes to the library with a Master of Science in Library and Information from...

Related
basinnow.com

New Roosevelt Library Taking Shape

It’s onward and literally upward on the new Roosevelt City Library construction. Library staff shared on Monday that the prefabricated steel of the building is now in place. This area will house the library’s main room which will include the circulation desk, shelving, teen space, and a reading area. The library has shared images from drone footage of the steel in place to their social media pages. They also shared details about the Roosevelt Branch Library’s upcoming Winter Read-a-thon event. This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, December 1st at noon.
ROOSEVELT, UT
sarahlawrence.edu

Mustafa Sakarya Named Library Director at Sarah Lawrence College

Librarian, educator, and artist Mustafa Sakarya will take the reins as Library Director at Sarah Lawrence College on December 6, 2021. “Mustafa’s vision of the library as a central space for creation resonates perfectly with Sarah Lawrence’s focus on co-creation of knowledge, which is the foundation of our education,” said Kanwal Singh, Provost and Dean of Faculty. “I am delighted that he will be bringing his vision to us.”
EDUCATION
Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library

The Peter White Public Library offers these new non-fiction books:. “Chasing Ghosts: A Tour of Our Fascination with Spirits and the Supernatural” by Marc Hartzman. Whether you believe in them or not, ghosts are a part of legend and lore. Author Hartzman takes us on a journey to look at the history of the supernatural, focusing on the United States. He examines famous ghost stories that are woven into the cultural tapestry, “haunted” sites that are frequented by those seeking the supernatural, and the paranormal investigators, mediums, and spiritualists who have prodded us to believe there is more to the world than meets the eye. An entertaining read that will appeal to both believers and non-believers alike.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nwestiowa.com

Archer discusses new home for library

ARCHER—The idea that the Archer Public Library needs a new home is not a surprise to anyone, especially the Archer City Council. Library director Charlene “Annee” Carlson addressed the need to relocate the library with the city council at its Oct. 19 meeting. “I have spent 220 hours in the...
ARCHER, IA
republictimes.net

Funds sought for new Millstadt library

The Millstadt Library District Board recently learned its application with the State of Illinois for a construction grant resulted in an award of more than $1.2 million. This grant is contingent on being able to secure the local share of the project’s estimated cost – nearly $2.6 million – by June 30, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Recorder

Retired library director, father reviving Greenfield Chess Club

GREENFIELD — After retiring from her decades-long career, former Montague Public Libraries Director Linda Hickman is collaborating with her father to revive the Greenfield Chess Club for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The two launched the drop-in club in 1997 at Carnegie Public Library in Turners Falls...
GREENFIELD, MA
A-Town Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Templeton Library

Dozens of local community members turn out to support the new project. – A ground breaking ceremony for a new Templeton Library attracted about 65 people to the Templeton High School Parking lot where the library will be constructed at the north end of the parking lot, across from the high school. President of the Templeton Community Library Association Melinda Reed welcomed community members to the future location of the library and thanked people who made the project successful. Many were in attendance.
TEMPLETON, CA

