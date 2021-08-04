New director at the library

The Peter White Public Library offers these new non-fiction books:. “Chasing Ghosts: A Tour of Our Fascination with Spirits and the Supernatural” by Marc Hartzman. Whether you believe in them or not, ghosts are a part of legend and lore. Author Hartzman takes us on a journey to look at the history of the supernatural, focusing on the United States. He examines famous ghost stories that are woven into the cultural tapestry, “haunted” sites that are frequented by those seeking the supernatural, and the paranormal investigators, mediums, and spiritualists who have prodded us to believe there is more to the world than meets the eye. An entertaining read that will appeal to both believers and non-believers alike.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO