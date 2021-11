From the coast, anglers fishing Dixey Bar report swarms of jumbo redfish mixed in with jack crevalle taking just about anything that hits the water. The reds average 15 to 25 pounds and the jacks are also big ones, so gear up with some stout tackle, a large swimbait and have some catch-and-release fun. Inside Mississippi Sound, trout are schooling on bait in 4 to 8 foot depths—look for diving birds, leaping shrimp or bait slicks and fish these areas with a DOA or Vudu Shrimp under a popping cork. Pompano fishing is fair to good in the surf anytime water clarity is reasonable—live sandfleas are the top bait, but FishBites in the sandflea flavor also catches plenty. Water temperature is still in the low 70′s, and kings and Spanish are still off the beaches and around wrecks and artificial reefs—they typically depart when water temperature drops below 68; www.ateamfishing.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO