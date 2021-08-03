Kern Batson Henderson, 95, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Aug. 2, 2021. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Sevierville and served in the children’s ministry for many years. Kern was the bookkeeper for Wades Department Store in downtown Sevierville in her early years and worked as a homemaker and co-partner of Henderson Brothers Farm. Kern was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for the Lord and her family was evident in her life.