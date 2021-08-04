Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan Senate report finds federal agencies continue to suffer cybersecurity shortcomings

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan report released by the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has found that federal agencies continue to suffer shortcomings in their cybersecurity posture. The report, a follow-up to an investigation and report from two years ago that delved into the cybersecurity posture of eight federal agencies,...

Agricultureslashdot.org

The State Department and 3 Other US Agencies Earn a D For Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity at eight federal agencies is so poor that four of them earned grades of D, three got Cs, and only one received a B in a report issued Tuesday by a US Senate Committee. “It is clear that the data entrusted to these eight key agencies remains at risk,” the 47-page report stated. “As hackers, both state-sponsored and otherwise, become increasingly sophisticated and persistent, Congress and the executive branch cannot continue to allow PII and national security secrets to remain vulnerable.”
Congress & Courtsinfosecurity-magazine.com

US Senate: Seven out of Eight Agencies Are Failing on Cyber

Seven out of eight key federal agencies have failed to meet the basic cybersecurity standards expected of them over the past decade, despite being warned by a Senate committee two years ago, according to a new bipartisan report. The Committee on Homeland Security’s new report, Federal Cybersecurity, America’s Data Still...
EducationInman.com

HUD scores a C in cyber security test, other agencies fare worse

Several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), have failed to meet basic cybersecurity standards, putting the personal and financial information of millions of Americans at risk of theft, according to a bipartisan report from a U.S. Senate committee released Tuesday. The 47-page report, “Federal...
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

Feds’ cybersecurity defenses put data at risk, Senate report warns

Federal agencies responsible for safeguarding the security and personal data of millions of Americans have failed to implement basic defenses against cyberattacks, according to a report from Senate investigators released Tuesday. The agencies earned a C- report card for falling short of federally-mandated standards in the 47-page report by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
AgricultureNBC New York

D for NASA, C for EPA: Senate Report Warns Agencies Unprepared for Cyberattacks

A number of federal agencies are woefully unprepared for cyberattacks, while others "have not met the basic cybersecurity standards necessary to protect America's sensitive data," according to a report released Tuesday by the Senate committee overseeing homeland security. The committee reviewed the annual audit findings from the internal watchdogs of...
U.S. PoliticsCSO

GAO report faults CIOs, OMB for slow adoption of cybersecurity recommendations

The US General Accountability Office (GAO) issued the 19-page report, “Cybersecurity and Information Technology: Federal Agencies need to Strengthen Efforts to Address High-Risk Areas” on July 29. It was preceded by President Biden’s comments made to the Office of the Director National Intelligence and staff and the leadership of the intelligence community on July 27. Both pointed out shortcomings in the cyber readiness of the United States government.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal agencies responsible for security and personal data of millions of Americans failed to implement basic defenses against cyberattack, scathing report finds

Seven out of eight federal agencies responsible for security and oversight of millions of Americans failed to overcome significant cybersecurity flaws they were made aware of more than two years ago, a damning new report finds. The new findings titled 'Federal Cybersecurity: America's Data Still At Risk' is an update...
Congress & Courtscyberscoop.com

Federal agencies are failing to protect sensitive data, Senate report finds

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) presides over a nomination hearing with Chris Inglis, nominee to be the National Cyber Director, and Jen Easterly, nominee to be the Director of the Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 10, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate Democrat rips Biden’s handling of critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is furious with the federal government’s management of critical infrastructure cybersecurity and blasted the Biden administration’s touted accomplishments on Tuesday. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Mr. Whitehouse said the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline in May revealed that the government’s security standards...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

FOLLOWING SOLARWINDS & COLONIAL HACKS, LEADING NATIONAL SECURITY SENATORS INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN CYBER REPORTING BILL

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Vice Chairman of the Committee, and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a senior member of the Committee, today led several colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation requiring federal agencies, government contractors, and critical infrastructure owners and operators to report cyber intrusions within 24 hours of their discovery. The legislation is in part a response to the hack of IT management firm SolarWinds, which resulted in the compromise of hundreds of federal agencies and private companies, and the May 2021 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which halted pipeline operations temporarily and resulted in fuel shortages along the Atlantic seaboard of the United States, as well as a recent onslaught of ransomware attacks affecting thousands of public and private entities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bill requiring some critical groups to report cybersecurity incidents

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee and other bipartisan lawmakers on Wednesday formally introduced legislation requiring federal contractors and critical infrastructure groups to report attempted breaches following months of escalating cyberattacks. The Cyber Incident Notification Act would require federal agencies, government contractors and groups considered critical to national security —...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

White House cyber chief backs new federal bureau to track threats

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis on Monday made the case for establishing an office within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to track and analyze cybersecurity incidents in order to ensure the nation has an early warning system to understand adversary efforts to target U.S. organizations. Inglis, who was unanimously...
Congress & CourtsAxios

Bipartisan Senate group releases $1 trillion infrastructure bill

A bipartisan group of senators released full legislative text for their roughly $1 trillion "hard" infrastructure bill late Sunday night, setting it up for debate on the floor this week. Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) kept senators in town for a rare legislative weekend in order...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Biden asks federal agencies to find ways to stop evictions

President Biden has asked federal agencies to try and find ways to stop evictions after the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) said it lacked the authority to extend its national eviction moratorium, the White House said Monday. Why it matters: Millions of tenants across the country face the...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

3 steps to accelerating data readiness at federal agencies

On May 14, the Office of Management and Budget announced the graduation of the first cohort of federal employees enrolled in the Federal Data Science Training Program. The program’s role molding talent and improving data science skills will help meet the goals of the Federal Data Strategy and deploy a continuous stream of data scientists, which sets the groundwork for agency leaders using data as a strategic asset.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Peters-led Senate panel continues investigation of domestic terrorism in America

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, is continuing to lead a congressional investigation into the threat of domestic terrorism in America. A Tuesday hearing, the first of two scheduled for this week, continues a months-long probe into the domestic terror and violent extremism in the United States partially inspired by the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee heard testimony from researchers and representatives of advocacy organizations for ethnic and religious groups.

