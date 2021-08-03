Population: One Puts Premium Battle Pass On Hiatus, Kicks Off Free Season

Coming soon to Steam Early Access, Die After Sunset is a game worth keeping your eye on if you’re a fan of shooting weird little monsters. Bright and colourful, Die After Sunset has an art style that’s reminiscent of Fortnite, but don’t be fooled into thinking that this is a multiplayer game. It feels like one; the way you jump into a game and earn upgrades along the way could make you think you’ll be pitted with or against other people. But that’s not the case: Die After Sunset is currently a solo experience, where your only adversaries are computer-controlled monsters.