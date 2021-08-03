Cancel
Video Games

Population: One Puts Premium Battle Pass On Hiatus, Kicks Off Free Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopulation: One is giving its traditional seasonal structure a rest as it lines up 11 weeks of free events under one central theme, starting on August 5th. While this is technically the game’s third major overhaul since launch, developer BigBox VR won’t be including a premium battle pass as part of these events. Traditionally, new seasons of Population: One come with a bunch of free additions, like new weapons and changes to the map, but then charge $5 for the chance to earn new cosmetics like costumes and gun skins. The idea is similar to games like Fortnite, except Population: One isn’t free-to-play.

