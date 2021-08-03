Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

SD Times news digest: Microsoft announces SecretManagement 1.1 GA, Azul announces support for Eclipse Temurin, Infostretch’s partnership with Automation Anywhere

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretManagement 1.1 mostly includes updates to enable users operating in Constrained Language Mode (CLM). Microsoft also validated that only one of the community-published extension vaults was affected by the changes. SecretManagement is a module available on the PowerShell Gallery that enables users to have a common set of commands to...

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Automation#Eclipse#Sd Times#Secretmanagement 1 1 Ga#The Powershell Gallery#Powershell#Java#Azul Platform Core#Automation Anywhere#Rpa#Soda Data Management#Aws Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. The move surprised users, especially those with newer machines that found out the Windows 11 upgrade isn’t possible. Since then, we found out exactly why even some newer PCs might tell you initially that they can’t run Windows 11 and how to fix the problem. But...
Businessaithority.com

Nodle Announces Partnership With ESTV

The Nodle Network Expands Into Gaming and Esports With Nodle Cash. Nodle, a citizen-powered decentralized wireless network that provides low-cost, secure connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces a strategic partnership with ESTV, the global leader in eSports content streaming. With ESTV boasting over 29.6M unique viewers and 124.8M viewership minutes worldwide, the partnership looks to dramatically increase the reach of the Nodle Network, introduce new revenue streams for ESTV through mining Nodle Cash, and further enhance their user experience.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Leak confirms Microsoft’s Cloud PC is a new way to access Windows

Whenever we’ve to open our favourite desktop apps and important files, the usual solution is to use the primary Windows device. A new Microsoft service called “Cloud PC” proposes the concept of “Windows anywhere” – a new version of the operating system that lives on a powerful server in the cloud, as part of the Microsoft 365.
Businessaithority.com

3CLogic and ScreenMeet Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance ServiceNow’s Omnichannel Capabilities

Partnership complements ServiceNow’s existing digital channels with integrated voice and video capabilities to streamline and solve complex IT, customer, or field inquiries faster. 3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow, announced a new strategic partnership with ScreenMeet, the only cloud-native, in-platform, remote support solution seamlessly integrated...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Cloud-native RPA architecture drives Automation Anywhere’s strategy

Robotic process automation (RPA) leader Automation Anywhere Inc. (AAI) has grown to become the top public cloud RPA platform with 54% market share according to IDC — more than all the other players combined. This seems to indicate that the company’s major cloud engineering push and marketing partnership with Google have paid off.
Computersaithority.com

Logz.io Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Rapidly Accelerate Cloud-Native Application Monitoring

Logz.io Monitoring Capabilities Are Now Embedded Directly Into the Microsoft Azure Console. Logz.io, a leading open source observability platform for modern DevOps teams, announced a new strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure to streamline monitoring and observability workflows for cloud developers. Azure users can now deploy the Logz.io platform directly from the Azure Console with the click of a button. The seamless integration between Azure and Logz.io delivers visibility and monitoring for enterprise organizations developing applications on Azure, providing the specific information needed to streamline code development and achieve business agility.
Businessaithority.com

FaceMyDoc Announces Official Partnership With Cogsworth

America’s fastest growing telehealth provider network FaceMyDoc has formally announced their partnership with Cogsworth, a SaaS startup based in Australia. Both companies have been focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, creating products that enable providers to be more efficient and increase engagement with their patients. The Cogsworth flagship...
BusinessSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Infosys unveils new Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities, Algolia announces Series D funding, Ampere to acquire OnSpecta

The digital services and consulting provider Infosys unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help businesses strengthen customer-centricity and innovation. Enterprises can transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimaging customer journeys. “Forward thinking firms are now evolving to a product centric...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sincera Launches ‘1Data’ – A Data Management Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

1Data Empowers Users to Use Data from Across the Enterprise to Automate Processes, Operationalize Data Management Functions and Get Reliable Business Insights. Sincera, a leading provider of data management solutions, announces the launch of 1Data – its new and revamped data management platform. Managing the increasing size and complexity of enterprise data is a business imperative; 1Data will be an essential tool for businesses to operationalize data management functions, institutionalize data governance and accelerate digital initiatives.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How To Change Windows 10 Network From Public To Private

In Windows 10 when we connect to a new and unknown network, the intelligent operating system sets it to Public. This means, the new network is marked as untrusted, and Windows 10 PC is hidden. On the one hand, the Public network provides maximum protection, but it also prevents users from sharing folders and printers with the network.
BusinessZDNet

Home Depot extends partnership with Google Cloud

Home Depot on Wednesday announced it's extending its partnership with Google Cloud, after working with the cloud provider to significantly grow its digital sales during the pandemic. Home Depot has built on Google Cloud since 2015. Like many other retailers, the company saw a spike in its digital channels due...
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
ComputersZDNet

Google Software Engineering Manager Prep bundle: Get this training package for just $40

Since the five biggest tech companies – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook -- don't really care where their employees learn their skills, there's no reason to take out heavy loans or even time away from your current position to break into a well-paid career in the tech industry. And if you aren't sure exactly which field to pursue, you're in luck. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle offers train-at-your-own pace courses across a wide variety of topics.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

PennEngineering Announces Partnership with Paperless Parts

DANBORO, PA — PennEngineering recently announced a new strategic partnership with Paperless Parts, a cloud-based platform that has revolutionized the quoting and sales process for sheet metal fabricators. By streamlining fastener recognition and component ordering processes with the Paperless Parts platform, PennEngineering®’s sheet metal fabrication partners can simplify the application...
Businessaithority.com

Forsta and Watermelon Announce Partnership

Forsta, the world’s leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, and Watermelon, the Customer Experience (CX) and Insight Specialists, have announced a global partnership. The new alliance creates a broader and deeper range of CX expertise, methodology, and technology – delivered through Forsta’s leading CX platform. This partnership also takes the first step in a new generation of CX benchmarking available to every Forsta client.
EconomyBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Quantum Computing's CEO On Why Nasdaq Listing Matters

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT), a pure-play quantum software company, announced its uplisting on the Nasdaq exchange last week. In light of the development, Benzinga caught up with QCI CEO Robert Liscouski. About: The longer the code, the more difficult it is to process. That’s according to Liscouski, who says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy