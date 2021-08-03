SD Times news digest: Microsoft announces SecretManagement 1.1 GA, Azul announces support for Eclipse Temurin, Infostretch’s partnership with Automation Anywhere
SecretManagement 1.1 mostly includes updates to enable users operating in Constrained Language Mode (CLM). Microsoft also validated that only one of the community-published extension vaults was affected by the changes. SecretManagement is a module available on the PowerShell Gallery that enables users to have a common set of commands to...sdtimes.com
Comments / 0