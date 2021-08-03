Sarah Pitts Bowles, 99, of Americus, Georgia, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. A native of Orchard Hill, Georgia, she was born Jan. 20, 1922, to the late Earl and Carolyn Pitts. Sarah was not only a mother but a military wife to the late Col. Alvin Hoyt Bowles, who spent 35 years in the military. They were married for 75 years before his passing on Dec. 20, 2016. She was proud to be a military wife, but knew that the life was challenging. She was a person who gave herself without hesitation or complaint. They traveled from Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Jacksonville, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and finally to Paris, France. After traveling around the world, they settled in Elon College, North Carolina, which was where Col. Alvin Hoyt Bowles retired, and she continued giving to others through her work volunteering with hospice and nursing homes.