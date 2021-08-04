Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

What they're saying: Biles beams in conquering return

Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles won the bronze medal in the women's individual balance beam final early Tuesday morning in the United States (Tuesday evening in Tokyo). The six-time Olympic medalist returned to the floor for the first time since the team final event, where she withdrew. Biles withdrew from all her other events she was scheduled to compete in, but returned for a chance to compete for an individual medal on the balance beam. She overcame the "twisties" she was experiencing, delivering a very good performance, scoring a 14.000 to leave Tokyo on a high note. Her accomplishment coaxed sports and entertainment stars to flood her timeline with supportive messages.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Beams#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Here's how Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley reacted to Simone Biles' exit

Hoda Kotb is raising empathetic children. On Tuesday, the TODAY anchor and Hoda & Jenna co-host, who is in Tokyo covering the Olympics, recounted a conversation with her 4-year-old daughter, Haley. “I was FaceTiming her and you know what she said, Jenna? She said to me, ‘Mom, is the little...
Celebritiesblavity.com

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Somehow Didn't Know Who She Was Before They Started Dating

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, revealed that he didn’t know who she was when he first met her. "Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her," he shared in an episode of Biles’ Facebook Watch series, Simone vs Herself. "When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, 'Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.”
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
Celebritiespahomepage.com

Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

When you’re in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn’t matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling — seemingly in awe — at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Justin Bieber shares message of support for Simone Biles

Justin Bieber has shared a message of support for US gymnast Simone Biles, who announced her withdrawal from the women’s all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Biles, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnast of all time, announced her withdrawal after a further medical evaluation determined...
NFLElite Daily

Simone Biles’ Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Sensitive And Romantic Partner

Simone Biles has earned many titles: World Champ. Leotard Queen. The GOAT. And now — as fans have watched her relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens blossom right before their eyes — you can officially add one more to the string of Biles titles: Romantic Pisces Poster Girl. From...
NFLCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Hello there, in case you aren't aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it's naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let's all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor:
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

Piers Morgan Trashes Simone Biles' Mental Health Stance In Separate Rants

TV personality Piers Morgan ― who dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims of palace racism and depression before he parted ways with “Good Morning Britain” ― this time targeted another young and famous Black woman, Simone Biles. Morgan trashed Biles’ explanation that she dropped out of the team competition at the Olympics...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Shower Simone Biles With Heartfelt Messages After Her Withdrawal From Olympics Event

This morning, Olympics fans woke up to the surprising news that Simone Biles made the decision to withdraw from Tuesday's all-around women's team gymnastics final in Tokyo over mental health concerns. After pulling out of the competition, Russia ended up winning the gold medal for the competition with a score of 169 points, and the United States landed second place with 166.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy