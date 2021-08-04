What they're saying: Biles beams in conquering return

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, revealed that he didn’t know who she was when he first met her. "Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her," he shared in an episode of Biles’ Facebook Watch series, Simone vs Herself. "When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, 'Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.”