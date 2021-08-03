Cancel
Financial Reports

Discovery posts stronger than expected profits as ad sales recover

By Shawn Utley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery, owner of channels like The Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet, beat Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations, due in part to the rebound in advertising sales following last year’s economic fallout from the pandemic. Nonetheless, shares of Discovery fell over 5 percent in midday trading, as the company reported lower...

