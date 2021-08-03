Discovery posts stronger than expected profits as ad sales recover

Fresh Del Monte Products Inc. reported second-quarter profit that more than doubled, boosted by relaxed restrictions on social gatherings, and revenue that rose 5% as strength in fresh and value-added products helped offset a decline in bananas. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to July 2 rose to $47.2 million, or 99 cents a share, from $17.9 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 98 cents, while the average estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was 83 cents. Sales rose to $1.14 billion from $1.09 billion, compared with the FactSet average estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh and value-added products sales grew 5.9% to $674.0 million, due primarily to higher sales of pineapples, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, while banana sales fell 0.7% to $426.7 million, mostly a result of lower sales in the Middle East. "Our pineapple, fresh-cut fruit and prepared food products led sales and profitability growth, despite inflationary and cost pressures, which are expected to continue," said Chief Executive Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh. The stock has rallied 30.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.