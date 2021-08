Out of the companies I mentioned above, I had a conversation with a recruiter each, half of them I got to the coding exercise meaning I had an interview with the hiring manager, and for a couple got to the final round of interviews. After my data science master's, after all these interviews, I had two job offers and was able to secure a large pay increase. It has been 3.5 years since I have written one of my first Medium Blog Posts on As a Python Beginner, Where do I Begin? Even though I know my learning will never stop and sometimes I feel I have so much left to go, it is nice to look back and see how far I have come in the last 3.5 years. I decided to write about the last few years, in order to give an example of how I transitioned from a career in Marketing to Data Science.