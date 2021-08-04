Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Marlins

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9BuY_0bH5E34N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atfdi_0bH5E34N00

For Luis Rojas, the tipping point was a called third strike on Brandon Nimmo. That sent the Mets’ manager aflame, leading to his ejection in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park on Tuesday.

An inning later, Javier Báez showed some fire of his own after flying out in the eighth, barking at relief pitcher Richard Bleier. Up and down the visiting dugout bench, emotions ran high for the Mets, who fell for the fifth time in six games to lose a bit more of their grip on the NL East lead.

If the Mets do not turn things around quickly, they know the 12-plus weeks they’ve spent in first place will mean little by season’s end.

Tuesday’s loss followed a familiar script, as the Mets fell in an early four-run hole for the second straight night — this time behind Taijuan Walker, whose second-half struggles continued against the Marlins. Although Walker recovered to retire nine of the final 10 batters he faced, he allowed four runs and owns a 12.00 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

The Mets battled back on a pair of Dominic Smith sacrifice flies and a J.D. Davis RBI double, and James McCann’s RBI double in the ninth put the tying run in scoring position before Brandon Drury grounded out to end the game.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Brandon Nimmo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Marlins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Report: Max Scherzer Would Reject Trade To Nats Rival

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the biggest name on the trade block ahead of Friday’s deadline. It’s starting to look more and more like he’ll be shipped elsewhere for the second half of the season. It’s no surprise the Nationals are willing to part with Scherzer. They’re 8.5 games...
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez almost has first altercation as a Met

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets drop third straight with 5-3 loss to Buffalo

Albert Almora Jr. was responsible for every Syracuse Mets run on Wednesday night, providing a home run and three RBIs, in a 5-3 Syracuse Mets loss to the Buffalo Bisons at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Almora Jr. has hit a home run in four of Syracuse’s last five games. Syracuse (23-44)...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets going back to Miami for four with the Marlins

The Mets (55-49) head south for the sunny beaches of Miami as they square off for four against the Marlins (44-61). Through August, these two division rivals have somehow only played five games against each other, with the Mets splitting two—including winning their home opener—at Citi Field while losing two of three at the comically-named loanDepot Park.
MLBwesb.com

Mets Edge Blue Jays 5-4

The New York Mets edged the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 yesterday in New York. Newly acquired Mets starter Rich Hill threw only 49 pitches over the first five innings and took a four-hit shutout into the sixth before running into trouble the third time through the Blue Jays lineup. The...
MLBchatsports.com

Bad offense, bad luck leave Braves just short in 2-1 loss to Mets

The Braves offense was nearly non-existent for much of this game, especially in run-scoring situations. The eruption that occurred on Tuesday quickly became a distant memory as Atlanta stranded runners, carrying their struggles and misfortunes all the way to the end. Those shortcomings resulted in a 2-1 loss for Atlanta, who continue to find ways to avoid reaching the .500 mark.
MLBlocalsyr.com

Syracuse Mets rally falls short against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets put together a monstrous rally in the bottom of the ninth, coming back from six runs down to tie the game, but fell in ten innings, 9-8, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse (24-49) went into...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Javier Baez delivers late home run to lift Mets past Marlins

When the Mets traded for Javier Baez last week, they knew they were adding a potential game-changing bat to their lineup. With the Phillies breathing down the Mets’ collective neck in the NL East race, Baez gave them some needed breathing room on Wednesday. Baez’s go-ahead solo home run in...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Players of the Week: Brandon Drury, Tylor Megill Lead the Way

The Mets wrapped up their 11-game homestand by struggling against both the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. In a huge series, Atlanta took three out of five from the Mets to open up the week. The offense mustered just six runs over five games against the Braves’ young and talented pitching staff.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lewis Brinson's slam propels Marlins past Mets

Lewis Brinson, starting in the cleanup spot for just the third time in his career, slugged a first-inning grand slam, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Monday night. Miami reliever Dylan Floro inherited a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the eighth and...
BaseballSFGate

N.Y. Mets-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to center field. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow infield. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Jesus Aguilar reaches on catcher interference. Miguel Rojas to second. Interference error by James McCann. Lewis Brinson homers to right field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Miguel Rojas scores. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Isan Diaz grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Tylor Megill. Bryan De La Cruz flies out to left center field to Dominic Smith. Alex Jackson grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Pete Alonso.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Michael Conforto: Retreats to bench

Conforto isn't starting Monday's game against Miami, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Conforto has gone 0-for-13 with a walk and six strikeouts across his last five appearances, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Kevin Pillar will start in right field and bat eighth.
MLBWTOP

Mets to face Marlins on the road

New York Mets (55-50, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (45-61, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +150, Mets -170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy