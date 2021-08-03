Cancel
NBA

Become A Nanaimo Clippers’ Partner

nanaimoclippers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome on Board and become a Partner with the Nanaimo Clippers. Contact Robb Hunter to discuss the benefits of partnering with the Nanaimo Clippers. He can be reached at (250) 722-5477 or email him at hunter@nanaimoclippers.com.

www.nanaimoclippers.com

NBAnanaimoclippers.com

Volunteer with the Clippers

If you have volunteered previously or would like to volunteer with the Nanaimo Clippers, please click on the link below and fill in a Volunteer Application. We look forward to hearing from you.
