Yankees demolish Orioles in Luis Gil’s dominant MLB debut

The Orioles were expected to face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, but the right-hander was scratched Monday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Yankees needed an emergency starter. In came right-hander Luis Gil, the team’s No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He made his Major League debut, and he was outstanding as the Yanks pounded the Orioles, 13-1.

Gil threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out six. He relied heavily on his fastball — clocked as high as 98.5 mph — and slider to get quick outs. Gil was also the first Yankees pitcher to throw at least six scoreless innings in his Major League debut since Sam Militello, who tossed seven against the Red Sox on Aug. 9, 1992.

Relievers Stephen Ridings and Brody Koerner also made their big league debuts. It was the second time in Yankees history that three pitchers debuted in the same game. The first time was Sept. 26, 1950, when Lew Burdette, Dave Madison and Ernie Nevel debuted against the Senators.

