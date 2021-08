Santander UK has announced a mobile app, built using Open Banking technology, for its corporate and commercial banking clients. The app provides Santander UK’s clients with a ‘single view’ of numerous account balances and transactions across their different banks. Created by tomato pay1, an Open Banking fintech for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the CashFlow Manager app is also designed to speed up payments through QR codes and simplify invoicing. CashFlow Manager displays in one location all balances and transactions for accounts businesses hold with their various banks. Santander UK’s clients who use the app can link and view their banking details for up to 98% of UK banks.